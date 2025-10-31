More power on Saturday: Power outages to affect only half of group – Ukrenergo

Tomorrow, November 1, certain regions of Ukraine will face electricity consumption restrictions.

Ukrenergo announced this in a statement.

The time and scope of the restrictions will be as follows:

hourly power cuts for domestic consumers: from 08:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.– covering 0.5 of the group;

capacity-limitation schedules for industrial consumers: from 08:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As reported, on October 31, due to the strained state of the power system, consumption restrictions were in effect around the clock across all regions of Ukraine.

Recall that overnight on October 30, Russia carried out a combined strike on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure using attack UAVs and air-, ground- and sea-launched missiles.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 705 aerial attack assets were detected — 52 missiles (including nine ballistic) and 653 drones of various types (about 400 Shaheds). As of 11:30 a.m., preliminary data indicated air defenses shot down or suppressed 623 aerial targets, including 31 missiles.