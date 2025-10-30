705 air targets across Ukraine: Air Defence shot down 623 drones and missiles, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 30 October, the enemy launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike UAVs, airborne, ground-based and sea-based missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force.

In the airspace, Ukraine's radio-technical troops detected 705 air attack means – 52 missiles (9 of them – "ballistic") and 653 UAVs of various types (about 400 of them – "shaheds"). In particular:

653 Shahed-type strike UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones) from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation, Chauda – TOT of the AR of Crimea);

4 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (from the Nizhny Novgorod region);

5 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (from the Rostov region);

8 "Kalibr" cruise missiles;

2 Iskander-K cruise missiles (from Kursk, Voronezh region);

30 Kh-101 cruise missiles (from the Saratov region);

2 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles (from the Black Sea);

1 Kh-31P guided air missile (from the Black Sea).

Results of the work of the air defence forces as of 11:30 a.m.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 11:30 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 623 air targets:

592 Shahed and Gerbera strike UAVs (other types of drones);

7 "Kalibr" cruise missiles;

1 Iskander-K cruise missile;

21 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

2 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles.

"Currently, 16 missiles and 63 strike UAVs have been recorded as having directly hit 20 locations, with debris from downed missiles falling on 19 locations in various regions of Ukraine. In addition, 3 enemy missiles (as of 11:30 a.m.) are locally lost, information on the locations of the falls and the consequences is being clarified," the Air Force reported.

