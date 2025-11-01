Armed Forces of Ukraine maintain control over positions in Russian Federation, - Kursk group

Ukrainian troops are holding some positions on Russian territory and disrupting the enemy's plans. The Kursk direction remains active, and the situation is under control.

As reported by Censor.NET, Oleksandr Nevidomyi, spokesperson for the Kursk military group, spoke about this on the air of Kyiv24.

At the same time, the situation remains quite active, although the number of enemy assaults has decreased. However, the enemy has not abandoned its stated goal of creating a buffer zone.

"But we, for our part, are thwarting all these intentions. Some of our units continue to hold positions on the territory of the Russian Federation," said the group's spokesman.

Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in Kursk region: what is known

On August 6, 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) conducted an offensive operation in the Kursk region of Russia. The main goal was to create a "security zone" on the Ukrainian border, push back enemy fire systems, and disrupt Russian logistics.

According to estimates, Ukrainian units captured dozens of settlements and up to ~1,000 km² of territory at the start of the operation.

The operation was the first large-scale active military action by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian territory since the start of the full-scale invasion. At the same time, the results are ambiguous: although the operation created some tactical tension for Russia, the strategic situation remains difficult. Russian losses are estimated to be significant; there are also reports of civilian casualties.