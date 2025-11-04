Prosecutors and special forces conduct night search at NABU employee’s home, use physical force

At around 3 a.m., prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, accompanied by special forces, conducted a search of a NABU employee.

This was reported by the Bureau's press service, according to Censor.NET.

Details

NABU stated that physical force was used against their employee

"The employee was not informed of any suspicion. The search was conducted without a court order and is likely related to the employee's direct performance of his professional duties," the statement said.

The Bureau also stated that the NABU employee is involved in documenting a number of corruption cases and has always acted strictly within the framework of Ukrainian law.

"According to available information, covert surveillance of the mentioned employee had been conducted prior to the search. The circumstances of the incident and the individuals involved are being established," the statement said.

