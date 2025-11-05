Transport-loading vehicle for Iskander hit in Kursk region, - SOF

The Special Operations Forces destroyed a transport and loading vehicle for the Iskander mobile missile system in the Kursk region.

The soldiers reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Details

On the night of October 4, the SOF and the Black Spark rebel movement carried out an operation and struck a transport and loading vehicle for the Iskander near the village of Ovsyannikovo in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The vehicle was used to transport, load, and prepare missiles for launch in Ukraine.

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Destruction of radar stations

The 1L122 "Garmon" radar station, which was on duty near the village of Nizhniy Reutets in Kursk, was also burned down.

It was designed to detect and track air targets and then point out where they were.

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