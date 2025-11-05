205 combat engagements recorded on frontline, 84 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., 205 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

Censor.NET reported this with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the north

Today, border communities came under enemy artillery fire, including the village of Novovasylivka in Sumy region.

In the Northern–Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, two combat engagements have taken place since morning, one of which is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out seven airstrikes, dropping 16 guided bombs, and conducted 85 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including six using multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern–Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defence Forces repelled seven enemy attacks, while five more engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is attempting to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Bolohivka and toward Synelnykove.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces launched three attacks on Ukrainian defensive positions near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Nova Kruhliakivka.

Read more: No Defense Forces units encircled in Pokrovsk or Myrnohrad – General Staff

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 23 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Karpivka, Derylove, Myrne, Shandryholove, Zarychne, and toward Korovyn Yar and Drobysheve. Seven combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces repelled 13 attacks. Enemy units attempted to advance near Yampil, Dronivka, Siversk, Serebrianka, Pereizne, and toward Zvanivka; two combat engagements are still underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled four attacks near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, and toward Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy launched 29 assault actions in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, and Rusyn Yar. Seven clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces made 84 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of Mayak, Nykonorivka, Fedorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myroliubivka, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Zvirove, Novopavlivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Filiia, and Yalta. The Defence Forces are holding their ground, having repelled 68 enemy assaults, with 16 clashes still ongoing.

Measures are underway to block enemy forces attempting to infiltrate and concentrate within the city of Pokrovsk. Ukrainian troops are actively countering efforts by enemy infantry groups to gain a foothold. In Pokrovsk, the Defence Forces are conducting strike-and-search operations, involving assault units of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment, Special Broadcasting Service operators, joint Special Operations Forces teams, Military Police, Security Service of Ukraine, National Guard, and Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence. The military units defending the city have been reinforced.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy is attempting to breach Ukrainian defenses in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Ivanivka, Piddubne, Sichneve, Vorone, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Pryvilne, Novohryhorivka, and Pershotravneve. Ukrainian troops repelled 23 enemy assaults, with three attacks still continuing.

Read more: Myrnohrad in operational encirclement, 5 km short of classic encirclement – Ukrainian Witness

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, eight combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Novomykolayivka, Uspenivka, and Zelenyi Hai, with two clashes still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement took place as the enemy attempted to advance near the settlement of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge. Enemy aircraft carried out an airstrike on Mykolaiv.

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No significant changes were reported in other directions.