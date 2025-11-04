No Defense Forces units encircled in Pokrovsk or Myrnohrad – General Staff

The General Staff assured that none of Ukraine’s Defense Forces units are encircled within the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad agglomeration. There is also no blockade of the cities.

Major Andrii Kovalov, spokesperson for the General Staff, stated this in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

No encirclement

"At this moment, there is no encirclement or blockade in the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad agglomeration. None of Ukraine’s Defense Forces units are surrounded," the General Staff stated.

According to the spokesperson, Ukrainian Armed Forces units are doing everything necessary to maintain logistics.

The General Staff added that the situation in Pokrovsk remains difficult, but a complex operation is underway to identify enemy forces in urban areas, destroy them, and push Russian occupiers out of the city.

Background

It should be recalled that on October 29, Putin claimed that Ukrainian forces had allegedly been encircled in key frontline cities of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions — Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

Following this, the Russian dictator cynically proposed halting hostilities in those areas so that Western journalists and Ukrainian media could "see for themselves" the supposed truth of his statements.

The Joint Forces Group commented on Putin’s false claims about the alleged encirclement of Kupiansk by Russian troops.

On October 30, Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi dismissed Russia’s loud statements about the supposed "blockade" of Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

On Saturday, 1 November, Syrsky stated that there was no encirclement or blockade of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

On November 4, the DeepState monitoring project reported on the enemy's advance in Pokrovsk.

