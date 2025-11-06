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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupiers
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,147,740 people (+1,170 per day), 11,329 tanks, 34,288 artillery systems, 23,541 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC

Russia’s losses on 6 November 2025: over 1.14 million military personnel

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,147,740 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 6 November 2025 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,147,740 (+1,170) individuals
  • tanks – 11,329 (+0) units
  • armoured combat vehicles – 23,541 (+6) units
  • artillery systems – 34,288 (+15) units
  • MLRS – 1,535 (+0) units
  • air defence systems – 1,237 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 428 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 346 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 78,430 (+172) units
  • cruise missiles – 3,918 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines – 1 (+0) unit
  • automotive equipment and tankers – 66,658 (+84) units
  • special equipment – 3,991 (+1) units

Watch more: Tankers of 5th Assault Brigade destroyed enemy group that was preparing to attack. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11864) Armed Forces HQ (5172) liquidation (3059) elimination (7334)
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