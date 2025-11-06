New power outages recorded in Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions due to Russian strikes, - Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo reported power outages in the Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions, as well as restrictions on consumption throughout Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrenergo.

"Due to enemy strikes on energy infrastructure, there are new power outages in several regions this morning. In particular, in the Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions. Emergency repair work is being carried out where safety conditions allow," the company said.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, hourly power cuts are in effect in all regions today, as well as power restrictions for industry and business from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

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Reduction in electricity consumption

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption remains consistently high and does not differ from the previous day's figures. The daily maximum on November 5 was 4.3% lower than the day before. Due to the consequences of Russian attacks and the low efficiency of solar power plants, Ukrainians are urged to use electricity sparingly.

See more: Power outage schedules to be in effect in Kyiv on November 5. INFOGRAPHICS