Artillerymen of 44th Brigade destroyed five enemy cannons on front line
Fierce artillery duels continue on the front line. Soldiers of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol demonstrate high efficiency in counter-battery warfare, delivering precise strikes on enemy positions.
According to Censor.NET, as a result of the latest battles, Ukrainian artillerymen destroyed five enemy artillery systems at once: four D-30 guns and one 2A65 Msta-B howitzer.
Thanks to the accurate work of operators and reconnaissance, the enemy guns were turned into a pile of scrap metal.
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