ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10270 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment
2 237 2

Artillerymen of 44th Brigade destroyed five enemy cannons on front line

Fierce artillery duels continue on the front line. Soldiers of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol demonstrate high efficiency in counter-battery warfare, delivering precise strikes on enemy positions.

According to Censor.NET, as a result of the latest battles, Ukrainian artillerymen destroyed five enemy artillery systems at once: four D-30 guns and one 2A65 Msta-B howitzer.

Thanks to the accurate work of operators and reconnaissance, the enemy guns were turned into a pile of scrap metal.

Watch more: Powerful detonation of BMP-2 ammunition after being hit by FPV drone - Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

Watch more: Phoenix unit takes out tank, gun, and 10 occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Author: 

artillery (327) 44th Artillery Brigade (25)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 