Five enemy howitzers and field ammunition depot destroyed: combat work of artillerymen of 44th Separate Artillery Brigade. VIDEO

During the fire attack, soldiers of the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol discovered and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot.

According to Censor.NET, a recording with fragments of the artillerymen's successful combat work shows the destruction of five enemy howitzers and a field ammunition depot of the Russian occupiers.

"The hunt for the enemy does not stop for a moment. The soldiers of the 44th separate artillery brigade once again demonstrate high professionalism in counter-battery combat, methodically destroying enemy artillery systems. During recent operations, an enemy ammunition depot was also discovered and destroyed. Each such success on the battlefield is another step towards the liberation of Ukrainian land," the soldiers write in their comments.

