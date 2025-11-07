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Russian troops have advanced in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions - DeepState
Russian troops have advanced near Prylypka in the Kharkiv region and Volodymyrivka in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.
"The enemy has advanced near Prylypka (Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region) and Volodymyrivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report says.
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