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Russian troops have advanced in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions - DeepState

Russian troops have advanced near Prylypka in the Kharkiv region and Volodymyrivka in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

"The enemy has advanced near Prylypka (Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region) and Volodymyrivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report says.

Map update

The enemy has advanced near Prylypka and Volodymyrivka
The enemy has advanced near Prylypka and Volodymyrivka

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Donetsk region (5769) Kharkivska region (1664) Pokrovskyy district (1330) Chuhuyivskyy district (217) Volodymyrivka (24) Prylipka (1) DeepState (507)
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