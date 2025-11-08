War will end when Russia loses energy revenues - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Russia's nighttime attack with 450 drones and 45 missiles proves that Putin can only be stopped by tightening sanctions and hitting Russia's energy revenues.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a post by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister on social media.

"Russia's nighttime massive attack using 450 drones and 45 missiles, including ballistic ones, killed at least two people and wounded at least eleven, including two children," Sybiha said.

He stressed that the enemy strikes were once again aimed at people's everyday lives. They "deprived communities of electricity, water, and heating, destroyed critical infrastructure, and damaged railway networks."

"Putin continues his reign of terror because he still believes he can win and avoid responsibility for all the crimes he has committed," the minister stressed.

Sibiga stressed that in order to end this war, sufficient international pressure is needed to force Putin to stop.

"The war will end when we deprive Russia of its energy revenues, weaken its military machine with long-range strikes, and deprive Putin of any illusions that his terror will lead him anywhere other than the dock of a special tribunal," the foreign minister emphasized.

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Massive combined strike on November 8

On the evening of November 7 and throughout the night of November 8, Russia carried out another massive air attack on Ukraine. The enemy used kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, including Kalibr and Kinzhal missiles.

The enemy has once again attacked energy facilities, railways, and civilian infrastructure. Emergency power cuts have been imposed in several regions of the country.

Several fires broke out in the capital as a result of debris falling in the Pecherskyi district. The enemy launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones. Peaceful settlements and energy system facilities were hit. A woman was injured in the attack in the Vyshhorod district. She was hospitalized at a local hospital with shrapnel wounds to her thigh. All necessary medical assistance is being provided.

The Poltava region came under heavy enemy fire. Kremenchuk and Horishni Plavni were completely cut off from electricity. The cities also had no heating or water supply. In addition, enemy strikes on the Poltava region damaged the railway infrastructure: several stations were left without power, and the contact network was damaged in some areas. As a result, trains are only running on diesel locomotives, which is causing significant delays.

The Russians also targeted critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region. In particular, according to local media reports, Svitlovodsk was hit.

On the evening of November 7, the enemy struck the Pisochyn community in the Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb. In the village of Korotych, the attack destroyed a gas station building and damaged several cars. Eight people were injured in the strike and were hospitalized for medical treatment.

During Russia's attack on critical infrastructure in the Kharkiv region, an employee of an energy company who was at work was killed.

A Russian drone destroyed apartments in a nine-story building in Dnipro. Three people were killed and 12 injured. Seven victims are in the hospital. Among the victims are children.