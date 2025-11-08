Entry and exit of citizens across border suspended due to customs database failure, - State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Due to a malfunction in the customs database, citizens are temporarily unable to clear customs in either direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Western Regional Administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

As noted, temporary technical failures are being recorded at the border.

Customs officials ask that you take this information into account when planning your trip.

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Current situation at border crossing points:

Departure from Ukraine:

Uhryniv - 10 cars

Hrushev - 10 cars

Shehyni - 10 cars

Entry into Ukraine:

Krakivets - 40 cars

Shehyni - 25 cars

Uhryniv - 10 cars

"For up-to-date information on the congestion at checkpoints, follow the updates on the official websites," the customs service notes.

What does the State Border Service say?

According to the State Border Service of Ukraine, border crossing operations have been temporarily suspended.

The reason for the closure of border crossing points was a malfunction in the customs database.

"Therefore, the registration of citizens and vehicles for entry into and exit from Ukraine is temporarily suspended," the statement said.