Ihnat on night shelling: massive use of ballistic and aeroballistic missiles

The Russian army carried out another massive attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure overnight, increasingly using ballistic missiles. Energy and gas facilities in several regions were hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on air during a telethon by Yurii Ihnat, Head of Communications at the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

"Unfortunately, another terrorist attack on our cities. The energy and gas industries are under attack. The enemy wants to leave us without light and heat," Ihnat said.

The main targets of the strikes were the Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Poltava regions, although damage was also reported in other regions.

According to Ihnat, a distinctive feature of this attack was the large-scale use of ballistic and aeroballistic missiles.

"Twenty-five Iskander-M or KN-23 missiles and seven Kinzhal missiles were launched. That's 32 missiles out of 45 that attacked along a ballistic trajectory," he explained.

The enemy also used sea- and land-based cruise missiles and launched a massive number of strike UAVs.

Ihnat emphasized that Russia has significantly increased the proportion of ballistic launches this year due to their speed and difficulty of interception.

Read more: Enemy attacked energy sector in 5 regions, there are power outages and hourly outages - Ministry of Energy

Massive combined strike on 8 November

On the evening of 7 November and throughout the night of 8 November, Russia carried out another massive air attack on Ukraine. The enemy used kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, including Kalibr and Kinzhal.

The enemy once again attacked energy facilities, railways and civilian infrastructure. Emergency power cuts were forced in several regions of the country.

In the capital, several fires broke out as a result of debris falling in the Pecherskyi district. The enemy launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones. Peaceful settlements and energy system facilities were hit. A woman was injured in the attack in the Vyshhorod district. She was hospitalised at a local hospital with shrapnel wounds to her thigh. All necessary medical assistance is being provided.

The Poltava region came under heavy enemy fire. Kremenchuk and Horishni Plavni were completely cut off from electricity. The cities also had no heating or water supply. In addition, enemy strikes on the Poltava region damaged the railway infrastructure: several stations were left without power, and the contact network was damaged in some areas. As a result, trains are only running on diesel locomotives, which is causing significant delays.

The Russians also targeted critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region. In particular, according to local media reports, Svitlovodsk was hit.

On the evening of 7 November, the enemy struck the Pisochyn community in the Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb. In the village of Korotych, the attack destroyed a petrol station building and damaged several cars. Eight people were injured in the strike and were all hospitalised for medical treatment.

During Russia's strike on critical infrastructure in the Kharkiv region, an employee of an energy company who was at his workplace was killed.

A Russian drone destroyed apartments in a nine-storey building in Dnipro. Three people were killed and 12 were injured. Seven of the victims are in hospital. Among the victims are children.