Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,153,180 Russian occupiers.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 11 November 2025 are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,153,180 (+1,020) individuals

tanks – 11,342 (+0) units

armoured combat vehicles – 23,553 (+1) units

artillery systems – 34,366 (+17) units

MLRS – 1,539 (+1) units

air defence systems – 1,239 (+0) units

aircraft – 428 (+0) units

helicopters – 347 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 79,642 (+217) units

cruise missiles – 3,926 (+0) units

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 1 (+0) unit.

automotive equipment and tankers – 67,036 (+79) units.

special equipment – 3,993 (+0) units.

Watch more: Drones of 110th Brigade precisely destroyed enemy column - not single occupier reached front line. VIDEO

Destruction of Russian military equipment

Ukrainian troops and special forces continue to systematically destroy Russian equipment on the front lines and deep behind enemy lines — from tanks and armoured vehicles to anti-aircraft systems, helicopters and fuel tankers.

During the summer counteroffensive of 2023, Ukrainian artillery, air defence and unmanned systems disabled hundreds of tanks and armoured vehicles, with cases of mass destruction of fuel columns and depots. (see archives of verified losses).

In 2024-2025, considerable attention is paid to the targeted destruction of air defence systems (in particular, "Pantsir") and radar units: Ukrainian attacks and special operations damaged or destroyed individual air defence systems in Crimea and on the mainland. There are reports of significant losses of "Pantsir" systems in early/mid-2025.

Operations using HIMARS and long-range guided munitions resulted in a series of strikes on parking lots and air bases, where helicopters were destroyed (Ka-52 and Mi-8 were reported in several separate incidents). Russian logistics units (vehicles, fuel tankers, tractors) suffered heavy losses: according to estimates by the General Staff/Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, tens of thousands of vehicles were destroyed/put out of action in 2024 and early 2025 alone.

In the autumn of 2025, high-profile operations were carried out deep in the rear - explosions at oil refineries, strikes on key railway junctions and fuel supplies - targeting not only the equipment, but also the logistics network that allows it to operate.

Watch more: FPV drone strike: SIGNUM battalion burned Russian equipment caches in forest belt. VIDEO