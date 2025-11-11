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News Situation in the Pokrovsk direction Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
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Special Operations Forces carry out their tasks in Pokrovsk: City is under constant shelling and small arms fire. PHOTOS

Special operations forces are working in Pokrovsk. Operators from the 3rd regiment are working with a cool head, carrying out tasks to weaken the enemy and destroy their forces as much as possible.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Special Operations Forces press centre.

They emphasise that this is currently the hottest spot, which the whole world is talking about.

"The city is under constant shelling, small arms fire, and drone attacks. The occupiers are thoughtlessly bombarding the city with everything they have.

The operators of the 3rd Special Operations Forces Regiment are carring out their tasks with a cool head and a clear understanding of their actions in order to weaken the enemy so that they suffer maximum losses," the statement said.

Watch more: SOF drone attack on "shahed" warehouse in occupied Donetsk: over 90% of UAVs reached their target. VIDEO

SSO in Pokrovsk
SSO in Pokrovsk
SSO in Pokrovsk
SSO in Pokrovsk
SSO in Pokrovsk

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Donetsk region (5782) SOF (426) Pokrovsk (883) Pokrovskyy district (1331)
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