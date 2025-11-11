EU Ambassador Mathernova: Ukrainian communities must be fully prepared for unpredictable

Ukraine should enhance incentives for energy production and distribution among local communities and ensure they are ready for various situations. Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova made these remarks during the extraordinary session of the Kyiv Security Forum (KSF) focusing on Ukraine's energy sector and economy, organized by Arseniy Yatsenyuk "Open Ukraine" Foundation.

This winter is expected to be challenging, and I anticipate difficulties, but I believe everything will be fine," Katarina Mathernova summarized in this regard. The role of communities and local administrations is also crucial here. It is essential to encourage and stimulate energy production and distribution. Communities must also be prepared for unforeseen situations," she stated.

Katarina Mathernova highlighted and summarized attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"Russia is waging terror against Ukraine's energy system. In this war, Putin will go on until he is stopped. It is impressive that the Ukrainian energy system remains operational despite the numerous attacks. While, Kateryna Mathernova summarized, Ukrainians' resilience and determination are incredible," the diplomat said.

She also noted that since russia's full-scale invasion began, the EU has provided approximately EUR 3.2 billion.

"The most significant support tool is backing the private sector... there is a clear understanding of the need to support the development of renewable energy sources and to establish a specific EBRD mechanism to mitigate risk for the private sector. We also need to back decentralization and resource allocation. Gas distribution centers require support as well... This winter is expected to be challenging, and I anticipate difficulties, but I believe everything will be fine," Katarina Mathernova summarized.