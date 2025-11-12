Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,154,180 people (+1,000 per day), 11,342 tanks, 34,379 artillery systems, 23,556 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,154,180 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to November 12, 2025, are estimated at:

personnel - approximately 1,154,180 (+1,000) individuals.

tanks - 11,342 (+0) units.

armored combat vehicles - 23,556 (+3) units.

artillery systems - 34,379 (+13) units.

MLRS - 1,540 (+1) units.

air defense systems - 1,240 (+1) units.

aircraft - 428 (+0) units.

helicopters - 347 (+0) units.

operational-tactical level UAVs - 79,804 (+162) units.

winged missiles - 3,926 (+0) units.

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 67,123 (+87) units.

special equipment - 3,994 (+1) units.

Watch more: Ukrainian fighter destroys Russian "sleeper" FPV drone right from buggy. VIDEO

"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that in October, the Russian army suffered its heaviest losses on the front since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine – more than 25,000 Russians were killed. Censor.NET also reported that the headquarters of the Russian "Rubicon" was hit in occupied Avdiivka: officers and UAV operators were eliminated.

Watch more: Occupiers haul their dead assault trooper in wheelbarrow on Vovchansk axis. VIDEO