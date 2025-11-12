Trump is disappointed by failure of attempts to end war in Ukraine - Atlantic

US President Donald Trump is disappointed by failed attempts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Atlantic.

According to the publication, the Trump administration believes that the parties could achieve peace if they were more accommodating. However, the publication notes that the conflict is much deeper than just a dispute over territory or security guarantees. Trump underestimated Vladimir Putin's commitment to destroying the independent Ukrainian state.

Proposals for ending the war

During recent negotiations, Trump tried to persuade Kyiv to make territorial concessions and Putin to agree to a "freeze" on the front line in exchange for easing sanctions and Ukraine's refusal to join NATO. However, Moscow rejected these proposals.

Read more on our Telegram channel

According to The Atlantic, Trump failed to take into account that a free and armed Ukraine is an unacceptable threat to the Kremlin, and therefore Putin is prepared to suffer heavy losses to prevent it from becoming stronger.

Global Peace Summit

It is also suggested that Trump may attempt to regain the diplomatic initiative by initiating a global peace summit and calling for a ceasefire along the current front line. According to them, this would force Moscow and Beijing to openly explain their positions.

Read more: US Senate voted to end shutdown