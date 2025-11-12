Finance Committee backs bills expanding incentives for UAV manufacturers

Drone Industry

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy has recommended that parliament adopt bills No. 14169 and No. 14170 amending the Tax and Customs Codes to expand the system of incentives for UAV manufacturers.

Committee chair Danylo Hetmantsev announced the decision.

"The bills allow the import of components not only for production and repair but also for UAV upgrades, streamline customs procedures, regulate changes to the intended use of imported goods, and provide relief for equipment lost or destroyed during testing or combat use," he explained.

The goal is to reduce production costs, unlock resources at defense enterprises, and speed up deliveries of modern equipment to Ukraine’s security and defense forces.

Earlier, it was reported that at the end of October, the Ministry of Defense allocated an additional UAH 1.9 billion for the procurement of UAVs and other equipment via the DOT-Chain Defence system.