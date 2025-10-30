Defence Ministry allocates another ₴1.9 billion to purchase drones via DOT-Chain Defence

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has allocated an additional UAH 1.9 billion to procure drones and other equipment via the DOT-Chain Defence system.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said a further 50 Armed Forces brigades are joining the marketplace, bringing the total number of units using the system to 180.

"Over the past three months, nearly 100,000 drones worth UAH 3.74 billion have been delivered to the military through DOT-Chain Defence. The average delivery time for items ‘from stock’ is just 10 days," Shmyhal noted.

Read more on our Telegram channel

DOT-Chain Defence is a digital platform that allows military units to order defence products directly from manufacturers, while the Ministry of Defence’s Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) handles the paperwork, pays for the orders, and arranges direct delivery from the supplier to the unit.

As reported, in mid-August, the DOT-Chain Defence supply system for Ukraine’s Armed Forces, which enables military units to order the drone models they need for their missions, fulfilled its first order.

In early August, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the DOT-Chain supply management system had entered full operational use.

A new DOT-Chain Defence feature is already live, allowing Defense Forces units to select the required drones from manufacturers registered in the system.

Later in August, it emerged that the Ministry of Defence’s Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) had signed contracts with six manufacturers to supply the Armed Forces via the DOT-Chain Defence IT system.