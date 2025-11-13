Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,155,360 people (+1,180 per day), 11,344 tanks, 34,388 artillery systems, 23,567 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,155,360 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The elimination of the Russian army
- personnel – approximately 1,155,360 (+1,180) individuals
- tanks – 11,344 (+2) units.
- armored combat vehicles – 23,567 (+11) units.
- artillery systems – 34,388 (+9) units.
- MLRS – 1,540 (+0) from.
- air defense systems – 1,242 (+2) units.
- aircraft – 428 (+0) units.
- helicopters – 347 (+0) units.
- Operational-tactical level UAVs – 79,945 (+141) units.
- cruise missiles – 3,926 (+0) units.
- ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
- submarines – 1 (+0) unit
- automotive equipment and tank trucks – 67,211 (+88) units.
- special equipment – 3,996 (+2) units.
Occupants in the Luhansk region place propaganda for the Russian army in utility bills
In the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, Russian occupation authorities have begun placing propaganda materials calling on people to join the Russian Armed Forces in utility bills.
This form of propaganda demonstrates the desperate attempts of the occupation administration to fulfill the mobilization plan set by Moscow.
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