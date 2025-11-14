Day in Zaporizhzhia region: enemy launched 731 strikes, four people killed
Yesterday, 13 November, Russian invaders attacked 20 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, delivering 731 strikes. Four people were killed in the Zaporizhzhia and Polohiv districts.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.
Russian forces carried out five air strikes on Ternuvate, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, and Zatyshshia. In addition:
- 407 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Bilenke, Zapasne, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Zelenyi Hai, Yablukove, and Omelnyk.
- Seven MLRS shellings hit Orikhiv, Zelenyi Hai, Mala Tokmachka, and Novodanylivka.
- 312 artillery strikes were delivered on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Zelenyi Hai, and Yablukove.
"We have received 17 reports of damage to homes, cars and outbuildings," Fedorov said.
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