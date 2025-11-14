Significant number of consumers have lost power in Donetsk, Kyiv and Odesa regions - Ukrenergo

Most regions of Ukraine continue to apply consumption restrictions today. As a result of another combined attack, three regions are without power.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by NPC Ukrenergo.

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"At the end of yesterday and the beginning of today, the enemy launched missile and drone strikes on energy facilities in several regions. As a result, there are a significant number of consumers without power in the Donetsk, Kyiv, and Odesa regions this morning. Emergency repair work is ongoing in each of the affected regions," the statement said.

The company noted that consumption restrictions continue to be applied in most regions of Ukraine today. Until the end of the day, hourly power cuts will be in effect, ranging from 2 to 4 groups (with the maximum restrictions in the evening hours). In all regions where hourly power cuts are in effect, power restriction schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are also in place.

See more: Scheduled stabilization power outages to take effect in Kyiv on November 14. INFOGRAPHICS

The aftermath of the massive attack on November 14

The attack on Kyiv resulted in the destruction of buildings and fires in residential and non-residential properties in several areas of the city. Sections of the heating network have been damaged, and there is a temporary lack of heat supply in the Desnianskyi district. Mayor Klitschko warned of possible interruptions to electricity and water supply, and utility services are working to eliminate the consequences.

At least six people, including a child, were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of the shelling, and numerous fires broke out in five districts of the region.

Around midnight on November 14, Russian invaders launched a massive drone attack on a defunct factory in Chuhuiv.

A power line has been damaged in the Novoukrainsky district of the Kirovograd region.

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