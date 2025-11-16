Occupiers struck playground and civilian enterprise in Kharkiv with UAV (updated)

Today, November 16, the enemy launched a Molniya-type UAV strike on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv.

This was announced by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

According to preliminary information, the windows of an apartment building were damaged.

It is noted that at this moment, no information about the victims has been received.

Units of the State Emergency Service are working at the site of the enemy strike.

In turn, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the strike hit a children's playground.

Updated information

Another strike was recorded on a civilian enterprise in the Kholodnogorsk district.

The type of UAV used by the enemy to strike the city is being determined. No information about casualties has been received at this time.