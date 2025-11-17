Ruscists shell Nikopol with artillery: 2 people killed, damage reported. PHOTOS

Two people were killed in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, after the city came under enemy artillery fire.

This was reported on Telegram by Vladyslav Haivanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Victims

According to the Regional Military Administration, the attack claimed the lives of a 76-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man.

One woman was injured in the shelling and was hospitalised in moderate condition. Another man was wounded in an FPV-drone strike and will receive outpatient treatment.

Damage

Apartment buildings, shops and a hair salon were damaged in the enemy strike.













