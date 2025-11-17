Ruscists shell Nikopol with artillery: 2 people killed, damage reported. PHOTOS
Two people were killed in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, after the city came under enemy artillery fire.
This was reported on Telegram by Vladyslav Haivanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Victims
According to the Regional Military Administration, the attack claimed the lives of a 76-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man.
One woman was injured in the shelling and was hospitalised in moderate condition. Another man was wounded in an FPV-drone strike and will receive outpatient treatment.
Damage
Apartment buildings, shops and a hair salon were damaged in the enemy strike.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password