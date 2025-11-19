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Russian propagandist Kozakov admits: strikes aimed at forcibly evicting residents from Ukrainian territories. VIDEO
Russian propagandist Alexander Kozakov, one of the associates of the late terrorist Zakharchenko, has publicly stated that one of the goals of Russia's strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure on the Left Bank and in the Odesa region is to provoke an outflow of civilians.
According to him, Russia seeks to "liberate" these territories for further occupation, which is in fact an admission of war crimes and a policy of forced eviction, reports Censor.NET.
At the same time, Kozakov calls the peaceful inhabitants of Ukraine "infected with Bandera's contagion."
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