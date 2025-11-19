Russian propagandist Alexander Kozakov, one of the associates of the late terrorist Zakharchenko, has publicly stated that one of the goals of Russia's strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure on the Left Bank and in the Odesa region is to provoke an outflow of civilians.

According to him, Russia seeks to "liberate" these territories for further occupation, which is in fact an admission of war crimes and a policy of forced eviction, reports Censor.NET.

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At the same time, Kozakov calls the peaceful inhabitants of Ukraine "infected with Bandera's contagion."

Watch more: Russian propagandists talk about Putin’s crimes: "Our goal is to clear left bank of Ukraine of civilians". VIDEO