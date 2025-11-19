Norway to provide Ukraine with additional $46 million in humanitarian aid

Norway is providing Ukraine with an additional 465 million Norwegian kroner in humanitarian aid.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported on the Norwegian government's website.

Humanitarian support

"Norway's humanitarian support to Ukraine saves lives and alleviates suffering. It helps the Ukrainian people maintain their resilience. This is a key priority for Norway," said Minister of International Development Osmund Aukrust.

It is noted that Norway is providing Ukraine with an additional 465 million Norwegian kroner (approximately $45.8 million – Ed.) in humanitarian aid. These funds are in addition to the 120 million Norwegian kroner ($11.8 million – Ed.) allocated for food security.

These additional allocations will increase Norway's support for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine and refugees in neighboring countries to NOK 3 billion by 2025.

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What will the funds be used for?

It is reported that funding will be provided through partners such as the United Nations, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and Norwegian humanitarian organizations. The government emphasizes that Norway prioritizes protection and humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable people on the front lines, support for evacuation, and assistance to Ukrainians who have become internally displaced persons.

In addition, funding from Norway is also being used to provide support to people who have lost their homes due to Russian attacks.

"The cooperation we see between Norwegian humanitarian organizations and local organizations to help the civilian population of Ukraine is invaluable. Norway attaches particular importance to projects aimed at protecting and improving the situation of children. Joint projects also provide food to civilians in need, direct cash transfers, and housing, as well as support demining activities," said Aukrust.