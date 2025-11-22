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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,164,340 people (+1,170 per day), 11,361 tanks, 34,559 artillery systems, 23,607 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,164,340 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to November 22, 2025, are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,164,340 (+1,170) individuals
  • tanks – 11,361 (+4) units.
  • armored combat vehicles – 23,607 (+7) units.
  • artillery systems – 34,559 (+9) units.
  • MLRS – 1,547 (+1) cases.
  • air defense systems – 1,248 (+1) units.
  • aircraft – 428 (+0) units.
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs – 82,842 (+222) units.
  • winged missiles – 3,981 (+0) units.
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines – 1 (+0) unit
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 67,842 (+74) units.
  • special equipment – 4,002 (+0) units.

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Втрати ворога 21 листопада

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Russian Army (11967) Armed Forces HQ (5220) liquidation (3072) elimination (7430)
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