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Russians have occupied Zelenyi Hai and are advancing in Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState. MAPS
Russian invaders have occupied Zelenyi Hai in the Zaporizhzhia region and are advancing near two settlements.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
"The enemy has occupied Zelenyi Hai (Zaporizhzhia region) and has also advanced near Vysoke (Zaporizhzhia region) and Yablukove (Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.
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