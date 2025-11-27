Russians have occupied Zelenyi Hai and are advancing in Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState. MAPS

Russian invaders have occupied Zelenyi Hai in the Zaporizhzhia region and are advancing near two settlements.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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"The enemy has occupied Zelenyi Hai (Zaporizhzhia region) and has also advanced near Vysoke (Zaporizhzhia region) and Yablukove (Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.

See more: Russians shot five Ukrainian prisoners of war in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO