Ukrainian paratrooper eliminates two occupiers with small arms fire in Pokrovsk. VIDEO
In Pokrovsk, a Ukrainian paratrooper, pretending to be one of them, lured two Russian occupiers towards his position and then took them out with small arms fire.
The video was published on the Butusov Plus channel, according to Censor.NET.
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