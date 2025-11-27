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News Situation in the Pokrovsk direction
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Ukrainian paratrooper eliminates two occupiers with small arms fire in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

In Pokrovsk, a Ukrainian paratrooper, pretending to be one of them, lured two Russian occupiers towards his position and then took them out with small arms fire.

The video was published on the Butusov Plus channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Watch more: Drone hit occupier in back as he lay near fire. VIDEO

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Donetsk region (5842) air assault troops (245) Pokrovsk (888) Pokrovskyy district (1338)
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