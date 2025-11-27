Drone hit occupier in back as he lay near fire. VIDEO

In Pokrovsk, a kamikaze drone operator from the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade eliminated an occupier who was lying with his back to the fire.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat operation has been published on social media. The recording shows the operator slowly bringing the drone to the target and hitting it directly below the occupier's back.

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"Pokrovsk. My brothers from the 25th Brigade are working, thank you for your help," reads the comment to the video.

Watch more: Occupiers and enemy equipment explode on remotely planted mines near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

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