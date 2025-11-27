ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11834 visitors online
News Video Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
5 744 10

Drone hit occupier in back as he lay near fire. VIDEO

In Pokrovsk, a kamikaze drone operator from the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade eliminated an occupier who was lying with his back to the fire.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat operation has been published on social media. The recording shows the operator slowly bringing the drone to the target and hitting it directly below the occupier's back.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Pokrovsk. My brothers from the 25th Brigade are working, thank you for your help," reads the comment to the video.

Watch more: Occupiers and enemy equipment explode on remotely planted mines near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Author: 

Donetsk region (5842) 25th Separate Airborne Brigade (74) drones (4739) Pokrovsk (888) Pokrovskyy district (1338)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 