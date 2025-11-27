Russia has deployed its largest group and is conducting new types of attacks in Pokrovsk direction - National Guard’s Rubizh brigade.

Russia has deployed record forces to the Pokrovsk direction and switched to infiltration attacks without armoured vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on air by Vladymyr Cherniak, an officer of the National Guard brigade "Rubizh".

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He noted that the Russians have changed their tactics: previously, the enemy conducted classic assaults using armoured vehicles. The "grey zone" practically no longer exists, replaced by a 10-15 kilometre kill zone.

New threat from the Russian army

The military warned of a new threat on the front line due to the Russian Federation's change in tactics. Chernyak explained that the occupiers are trying to infiltrate the inter-positional space of the Defence Forces, so contact with Russian troops can occur at various unexpected points practically every minute.

"In other words, the enemy is advancing towards the positions of our mortar crews and our drones," he said.

The military official added that this is not a classic assault, as there is no assault action as such, but there is still regular fire contact with the occupiers.

See also on Censor.NET: Occupiers and enemy equipment explode on remotely planted mines near Pokrovsk. VIDEO