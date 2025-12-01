India buys Russian oil at significant discount despite US sanctions, - Bloomberg

India's state-owned oil refining companies, including Indian Oil Corp. and Bharat Petroleum Corp., purchased Russian oil for delivery in January, attracted by significant discounts.

This was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

India's business with Russia

According to the publication, the discount is currently $5 per barrel, compared to $3 a month ago.

Taking into account discounts and transportation costs, Russia receives an average of about $40-45 per barrel. Calculations are made in UAE dirhams and US dollars.

These purchases indicate a cautious return of some Indian refineries to Russian oil, although overall spot purchases remain limited due to sanctions.

Read more: China is building up ’shadow fleet’ to import Russian LNG despite US sanctions - Bloomberg

According to sources, India's total purchases are unlikely to exceed a third of the average annual rate of 600,000 barrels per day.

At the same time, purchases by the sanctioned refinery Nayara Energy Ltd., partly owned by Rosneft, usually account for more than half of this volume.

What preceded it