Explosion rocked Kharkiv: one person died, two were injured

One person was killed and two were injured as a result of an explosion in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Victims

"Two people were injured as a result of an explosion in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv," the report says.

He later wrote that one person had died and that they were checking whether there were still people under the rubble.

Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance to the victims.

Damage

According to preliminary data, three cars were damaged. Four garages also caught fire. State Emergency Service units are currently extinguishing the fires.

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