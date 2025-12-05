Frontline sees 106 combat engagements, most in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., 106 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Hostilities in the north

Today, communities in border settlements came under enemy artillery fire, including Studenok, Malushyne, Buniakyne, Kucherivka, Simeikyne, Shalyhyne and Bachivsk in the Sumy region, and Zaliznyi Mist in the Chernihiv region.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there has been one combat engagement since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out two air strikes, dropping five guided aerial bombs, and conducted 105 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including two strikes using multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces have repelled eight enemy attacks. Russian forces are trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Prylipka and Odradne, and towards Izbytske.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupation forces have attacked our defenders’ positions five times in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane and towards Hlushkivka; one combat engagement is still ongoing.

Read more: Only 102nd Territorial Defence Forces Brigade was holding Huliaipole sector – Manko

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army has carried out 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novovodiane, Novoyehorivka, Derylove and Kolodiazi. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces have repelled seven attacks. Russian assault units tried to advance near Dronivka and Serebrianka and towards Siversk; another combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our troops have repelled two attacks near the settlements of Novomarkove and Vasiukivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy has carried out 22 assault actions in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka and Rusyn Yar. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces have made 28 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Maiak, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Molodetske, Kotliarivka, Yalta and Dachne. The Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 26 attacks; two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy is trying to break through our defenses in the areas of Oleksandrohrad, Pryvilne, Rybne and Krasnohirske. Our troops have repelled five enemy assaults, and four more attacks are continuing.

Read more: Chemical plant of Russian defence industry struck in Stavropol Krai – General Staff

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, four combat engagements have taken place in the areas of Solodke, Dobropillia and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, no combat engagements have been recorded so far.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian units have repelled three enemy attacks; one battle is still ongoing.

There have been no significant changes in the situation in the remaining directions.