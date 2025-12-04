Chemical plant of Russian defence industry struck in Stavropol Krai – General Staff

In the early hours of 4 December, units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces struck one of the aggressor state’s largest chemical plants, Nevinnomyssky Azot, in Russia’s Stavropol Krai.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET notes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Aftermath of Defence Forces’ strikes

The plant is a critically important part of the enemy’s military-industrial complex, with a production capacity of over 1 million tonnes of ammonia and up to 1.4 million tonnes of ammonium nitrate per year, making it one of the key suppliers of basic components for explosives and ammunition production.

The facility continuously supplies a number of Russian defence-industry enterprises and serves as a chemical hub in the system supporting the enemy’s combat operations.

Read more: In November, record number of clashes took place at front - almost 6 thousand - Ministry of Defense

One of the production workshops was also hit, and a fire has been reported at the site.

Strike on occupying forces in temporarily occupied Donetsk region

In addition, the results of a 4 December strike on a concentration of enemy manpower at a training ground near Dokuchaievsk (in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region) have been confirmed.

According to confirmed information, enemy losses amount to 60 service members killed and wounded.

Read more: General Staff: 202 combat clashes on front line, 49 in Pokrovsk direction