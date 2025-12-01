General Staff: 202 combat clashes on front line, 49 in Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., 202 combat clashes have taken place on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Enemy strikes

The enemy launched one missile strike using one missile and carried out 41 airstrikes using 129 guided aerial bombs against positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. A total of 2,364 attacks by kamikaze drones were recorded, and the enemy conducted 2,621 artillery strikes.

Hostilities in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three assault operations by the occupiers. In addition, the enemy carried out three air strikes, dropped eleven guided bombs, and fired 102 times on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including three times with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Izbytske, Synelnykove, Obukhivka, and Novovasylivka. Another combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted nine times to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions near Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Shyikivka and Novoplatonivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,172,860 people (+1,160 per day), 11,386 tanks, 34,740 artillery systems, 23,672 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks attempting to advance near Druzheliubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Karpivka, Serednie, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Stavky and Zarichne. Five combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled eight attacks near Yampil, Platonivka, Dibrova, Fedorivka and Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked positions of Ukrainian defenders four times since the beginning of the day near Pazeno, Mykolaivka and Stupochky.

The enemy made 21 attempts to break through Ukraine’s defenses in the Kostiantynivka direction, near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanivka, and towards the settlements of Mykolaipil, Kostiantynivka and Berestok.

Throughout the day in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 49 assault and offensive actions near Nove Shakhove, Dorozhnje, Nykonorivka, Bilytske, Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoeconomichne, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Filiia, and towards the settlement of Hryshyne. Fighting is ongoing in five locations. According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian forces neutralized 104 Russian troops in this direction, including 81 irrecoverable losses. Eleven UAVs and four vehicles were destroyed. In addition, two vehicles and one enemy artillery system were damaged.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 19 enemy attacks near Oleksandrohrad, Sosnivka, Verbove, Vyshneve, Yehorivka, Pryvilne, Zelenyi Hai, Pavlivka and Rybne.

Read more: Zelenskyy on peace talks: ’Right now, these are special days when lot can change’

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, one combat clash was recorded near Zatyshshia, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Zelenyi Hai, Varvarivka, Pryvilne and Huliaipole. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy has not carried out offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks towards the Antonivskyi Bridge.