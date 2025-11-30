Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,172,860 people (+1,160 per day), 11,386 tanks, 34,740 artillery systems, 23,672 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,172,860 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to November 30, 2025, are approximately:

personnel - approximately 1,172,860 (+1,160) individuals,

tanks - 11,386 (+5) units.

Armored fighting vehicles (AFVs) – 23,672 (+14) units.

artillery systems - 34,740 (+7) units.

MLRS - 1,552 (+2) cases.

air defense systems - 1,253 (+0) units.

aircraft - 430 (+0) units.

helicopters - 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs - 85,851 (+508) units.

winged missiles - 4,024 (+29) units.

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 68,512 (+49) units.

special equipment - 4,010 (+0) units.

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"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

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