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Drones of 80th Brigade eliminated Russian forces who wanted to reach positions of Defence Forces in Sumy region. VIDEO
In the Sumy region, anti-aircraft gunners operating strike drones from the 80th Galician Brigade eliminated several groups of occupiers who were moving towards Ukrainian positions.
According to Censor.NET, groups of about 15 Russian soldiers crossed the border at night and attempted to reach the positions of the Defence Forces, but were destroyed by FPV drones.
"The enemy thought they would go unnoticed at night, but they were mistaken and were eliminated," the soldiers commented on the published video.
Incidentally, SSU Sea Baby drones struck two Russian tankers subject to sanctions in the Black Sea, according to sources.
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