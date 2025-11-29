Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,171,700 people (+910 per day), 11,381 tanks, 34,733 artillery systems, 23,658 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,171,700 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The elimination of the Russian army
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to November 28, 2025, are approximately:
personnel – approximately 1,171,700 (+910) individuals
tanks – 11,381 (+1) units.
armored combat vehicles – 23,658 (+15) units.
artillery systems – 34,733 (+3) units.
MLRS – 1,550 (+0) od.
air defense systems – 1,253 (+0) units.
aircraft – 430 (+0) units.
helicopters – 347 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs – 85,343 (+106) units.
cruise missiles – 3,995 (+0) units.
Ships / boats – 28 (+0) units.
submarines – 1 (+0) unit
automotive equipment and tank trucks – 68,463 (+64) units.
special equipment – 4,010 (+2) units.
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