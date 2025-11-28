Unmanned Systems Forces destroy Russian Buk-M1, Buk-M2 and Tor-M2 air defence systems worth $60 million. VIDEO

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, operating together with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and a Special Operations Centre, destroyed three Russian surface-to-air missile systems – Buk-M1, Buk-M2 and Tor-M2.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Unmanned Systems Forces.

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Operators of the Asgard battalion of the 412th Nemesis Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces, working together with the 12th Separate Special Operations Centre and Kabul 9, a special unit of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, hit three high-value enemy SAM systems at once: Buk-M1, Buk-M2 and Tor-M2.

The total cost of these weapons is estimated at $60 million.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,169,690 people (+1,140 per day), 11,373 tanks, 34,709 artillery systems, 23,628 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

According to the Unmanned Systems Forces, these systems are key elements of the enemy’s air defence at operational-tactical and operational depth. Their destruction significantly weakens the protection of important areas and strategic facilities.

See more: Air Defense neutralized 92 of 143 UAVs launched by occupiers over Ukraine - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

"#AirDefenseCide continues. Operators of the 412th Nemesis Brigade are systematically inflicting multimillion-dollar losses on the enemy and giving Defence Forces units the edge both at the tactical level and deep in the enemy’s rear," the Unmanned Systems Forces said.

☠️ Unmanned Systems Forces: One step ahead!