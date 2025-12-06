Defence forces control northern part of Pokrovsk and block advance of occupiers in city centre, - "East" Group of Forces

Defense forces control the northern part of Pokrovsk and are blocking the advance of Russian invaders in the city center.

This is stated in a report by the "East" Group of Forces, according to Censor.NET.

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction

"Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of responsibility of the Eastern Operational Command are holding back the enemy's advance and have repelled 49 Russian assaults since the beginning of the day," the statement said.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 21 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the following directions:

Nove Shakhove,

Novopavlivka and in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman,

Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetsk.

The situation in Pokrovsk

Ukrainian defense forces control the northern part of Pokrovsk.

"Our assault units are operating in the central part of the city, blocking the enemy's advance. The enemy is suffering significant losses," the military said.

It is noted that search and assault operations and the elimination of invading groups in urban areas are continuing in Pokrovsk.

The situation in Myrnohrad

In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city.

In addition, additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized to ensure the uninterrupted supply of all necessary items to our units and timely evacuation.