87 combat engagements recorded on front line, most in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

As of 4 p.m. on 8 December, a total of 87 combat engagements have taken place along the front line.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Hostilities in the north

Today, communities in the settlements of Huta-Studenetska and Bohdanove in the Chernihiv region, and Neskuchne, Stukalivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Ryzhivka, Bezsalivka, Bobylivka, Shalyhyne, Hirky, Buniakyne, Chernatske, Brusky and Studenok in the Sumy region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the invaders' aviation carried out an air strike, dropping three guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 68 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Odradne, and Dovhenke, with three more clashes still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defence Forces are repelling four enemy attacks towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

Read more: US continues to pressure Ukraine to withdraw its armed forces from Donbas without fight in order to achieve "peace" with Russia, - Politico

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched seven attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Novovodiane, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi and Drobysheve and towards Lyman; one engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians made six attempts to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Yampil, Serebrianka, Dronivka and Fedorivka. The Defence Forces have stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far. The settlement of Rai-Oleksandrivka came under an air strike.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy made 15 attempts to breach our defences near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, Rusynyi Yar and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day Russian occupiers have made 25 attempts to push our troops from their positions in the areas of Shakhove, Fedorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne and towards Novopavlivka. The Defence Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 22 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders have stopped 11 enemy assault actions. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve, Verbove, Rybne, Krasnohirske and Vyshneve, with one more engagement ongoing.

Read more: Frontline sees 106 combat engagements, most in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, ten engagements took place in the areas of Solodke, Pryvilne, Hulyaipole and towards the settlement of Pryluky. Enemy aircraft carried out air strikes on settlements including Ternuvate, Kosivtseve, Rizdvianka and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, there has been one attack by enemy units since the beginning of the day, with the occupiers attempting to advance in the area of Stepove. The invaders also carried out an air strike using KABs on Zaporizhzhia.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no engagements have been recorded so far.