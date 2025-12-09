Ukraine ready for energy ceasefire – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is ready for an energy ceasefire.

As reported by Censor.NET, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a press conference with journalists.

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Zelenskyy: "This is very important for people"

According to the Ukrainian president, the Russians are striking at Ukraine’s energy system, and Ukraine is responding in kind.

If the occupiers are ready for a corresponding ceasefire, Ukraine will support it, as it has stated repeatedly, Zelenskyy added. He stressed that "this is very important for people".

Three documents to end the war

During his conversation with journalists, Zelenskyy also confirmed that there are three documents related to a possible peace agreement.

Zelenskyy stressed that there is a framework document with 20 points, which is constantly being revised.

The second document concerns security guarantees, which need to be tied to a "coalition of the willing". The third deals with reconstruction after the end of the war.

US peace plan: what is known so far

According to public information, the peace plan includes, among other things:

the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from part of the territories in Donbas, including some areas currently controlled by Ukraine;

limiting or reducing the Armed Forces of Ukraine – the first version of the plan envisaged cutting the size of the army;

giving up key categories of weapons and scaling back military support from the United States;

granting Russian the status of an official state language in Ukraine and giving special status to a religion/church (including legalising a structure linked to the Russian church);

providing Ukraine with security guarantees, similar to arrangements enjoyed by countries protected from attack, if an agreement is signed.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces three documents to end war