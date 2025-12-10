Zelenskyy: 20 points to end war will be complemented by security guarantees and reconstruction plan

Ukraine, together with the United States, is working on two key documents – a security one and an economic one. They are being developed on the basis of the "20 points to end the war", which has become a fundamental action plan for ending Russian aggression.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, according to Censor.NET.

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"Twenty points to end the war are a fundamental document; we are working actively, key steps – and these must be workable steps. From this document, we are developing two more documents, at least two documents, and the first of them is a security one, on security guarantees for Ukraine with the United States, and also an economic one, on reconstruction and joint investment.

Today, we worked specifically on the economic document. We spoke with the American economic team on the reconstruction track. I want to thank Secretary Bessent, Jared Kushner and Larry Fink of BlackRock for their full constructiveness. A key shared principle is that for reconstruction to be of high quality and for economic growth after this war to be tangible, there must be real security as the foundation. When there is security, everything else is there as well," Zelenskyy said.

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The president noted that the principles of the economic document are "completely clear" and that "we and the American side are fully aligned on this". There will be a plan of economic measures. "Europe will also be with us in the reconstruction, definitely," he added.