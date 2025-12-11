In Huliaipole direction, enemy, disguised as civilians, tried to penetrate rear of our defenders

Yesterday, Russian soldiers once again resorted to prohibited methods of warfare in the Huliaypole direction.

A group of men in civilian clothing approached the positions of Ukrainian border guards, observing our forces for some time and then, taking advantage of difficult weather conditions, attempting to bypass the positions and infiltrate the rear, reports Censor.NET.

The enemy attempted to infiltrate the rear of the Ukrainian defenders.

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However, the disguise did not help: while they were moving, a radio station identified them as soldiers of the occupying forces.

As a result, a group of two enemy combatants was eliminated. Underneath their civilian clothing, the dead attackers were found to be wearing Russian Armed Forces uniforms.

It should be noted that such actions constitute a serious violation of international humanitarian law and are classified as perfidy, i.e., deliberately posing as civilians or other protected persons in order to gain military advantage.

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