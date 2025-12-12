Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,186,480 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to December 12, 2025, are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,186,480 (+1,400) individuals

tanks – 11,406 (+2) units.

armored combat vehicles – 23,705 (+6) units.

artillery systems – 35,008 (+16) units.

MLRS– 1,566 (+2) cases.

air defense systems – 1,256 (+3) units.

aircraft – 432 (+1) units.

helicopters – 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs – 89,401 (+253) units.

cruise missiles – 4,060 (+2) units.

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 1 (+0) unit

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 69,614 (+107) units.

special equipment – 4,024 (+2) units.

Watch more: Defence forces destroyed column of Russian troops and repelled assault in Hryshyne near Pokrovsk. VIDEO

Destruction of Russian military equipment in Ukraine

Throughout the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian military forces have been actively destroying Russian military equipment, including tanks, armored personnel carriers, artillery systems, infantry fighting vehicles, military trucks, and other means of warfare. This has been achieved through a combination of factors: high-precision weapons, modern reconnaissance systems, drones, and artillery.

According to Ukrainian and Western sources, the Russian equipment suffering the most losses includes T-72 and T-90 tanks, self-propelled artillery units, Grad and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, and infantry fighting vehicles. The destruction of Russian ammunition and fuel depots also plays a significant role, further paralyzing the enemy's combat operations.

The use of drones, reconnaissance aircraft, and modern anti-tank systems such as Javelin and NLAW allows the Ukrainian military to hit targets at long range with high accuracy. This makes Russian equipment more vulnerable even when moving in columns or deploying in positions.

Thus, the systematic destruction of military equipment is a key factor in deterring Russia's offensive operations and strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

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