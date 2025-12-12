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Russia attacked state-owned coal mine with drones for over 6 hours at night: two workers injured
On the night of December 12, Russian troops attacked one of the state-owned coal mines with drones for more than six hours.
This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, according to Censor.NET.
According to the agency, about 18 hits were recorded on the territory of the facility. The strikes caused a fire, and two employees were injured.
"There are no examples in recent history of an individual state's energy system functioning under such conditions—conditions of such large-scale and deliberate terror. Unfortunately, this terror is intensifying every day," said Deputy Minister of Energy Roman Andarak.
The causes and consequences of the attack are being clarified, and emergency services are working at the scene.
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